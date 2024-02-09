Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Committing Suicide Over Social Media Bullying

Kemi Olunloyo went on to clarify that her prediction was not a prophecy but rather an observation. She revealed that she was now on the verge of consuming a toxic substance, called Sniper.

However, the 54-year-old journalist also marked Friday, February 9, 2024, 30 years of her life as a journalist since 1994.

She made her decision about the overwhelming bullying she had endured, connecting it to her prediction regarding the football match, stressing that she had had enough and could no longer bear it.

She wrote; “I’m about to drink that Sniper now. Continue bullying me. I’ve done my 30 yrs February 9th 1994-2024. I left the country for you. I didn’t give anyone a prophecy about a game I know nothing about.

“I simply said Tyla has a strong spiritual energy that will make Nigeria lose and I dreamt 3 of our players were ill.

“Once I’m dead you will be happy. You ruined my career the last decade of it.

“Today marks my 30th year in a profession my own people forced me out of.

“Goodbye

“Dr Kemi Olunloyo

February 9th 2024.”

Reaction trailing this post;

@eltitosin said; “Painful exit or Call to Glory abi what will they write now???”

@bira_foods_naijasnacks reacted; “Good night mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I will miss you o.”

@viola_concept said; “Imagine a full-time bully saying she is being bullied noting Musa no go see for gate. She can’t take half of what she dishes when drinking the sniper pls add a small Zobo so it will digest well ”

