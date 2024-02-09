Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Committing Suicide Over Social Media Bullying

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media page in a cryptic post to announce her intention to commit suicide.
In a post via her verified Facebook page, the investigative journalist poured out her heart, revealing the reasons behind her decision to end her life.
According to her, the pain and despair to commit suicide was as a result of the intense bullying she had experienced in the wake of an inaccurate prediction she made about Nigeria losing to South Africa in the AFCON semi-finals.
Kemi Olunloyo went on to clarify that her prediction was not a prophecy but rather an observation. She revealed that she was now on the verge of consuming a toxic substance, called Sniper.
READ ALSO:
- Kemi Olulonyo To Davido: Tell Police What You Know About Mohbad’s Death.
- Kemi Olulonyo: Anita Is Right, Davido Was Not With Chioma When Ifeanyi Died.
- Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Priscilla Ojo After Her Comment On Choice Of Partner.
However, the 54-year-old journalist also marked Friday, February 9, 2024, 30 years of her life as a journalist since 1994.
She made her decision about the overwhelming bullying she had endured, connecting it to her prediction regarding the football match, stressing that she had had enough and could no longer bear it.
She wrote; “I’m about to drink that Sniper now. Continue bullying me. I’ve done my 30 yrs February 9th 1994-2024. I left the country for you. I didn’t give anyone a prophecy about a game I know nothing about.
“I simply said Tyla has a strong spiritual energy that will make Nigeria lose and I dreamt 3 of our players were ill.
“Once I’m dead you will be happy. You ruined my career the last decade of it.
“Today marks my 30th year in a profession my own people forced me out of.
“Goodbye
“Dr Kemi Olunloyo
February 9th 2024.”
Reaction trailing this post;
@eltitosin said; “Painful exit or Call to Glory abi what will they write now???”
@bira_foods_naijasnacks reacted; “Good night mama ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I will miss you o.”
@viola_concept said; “Imagine a full-time bully saying she is being bullied noting Musa no go see for gate. She can’t take half of what she dishes when drinking the sniper pls add a small Zobo so it will digest well ”
See post below;