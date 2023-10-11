Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Why Happie Boys Were Arrested In Cyprus

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has given update as to why the Cyprus authorities arrested the former security guard of Chicken Republic, Happie Boys.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Happie Boys were arrested in the late hours on Tuesday, October 10, with an undisclosed reason for their arrest.

Speaking on the development, Kemi disclosed that she received an information through a Turkish journalist’s acquaintance she dispatched to Cyprus.

She said, according to the source, the charges against them are a combination of computer fraud, drug-related offenses, and immigration-related concerns.

Speaking further, the investigative journalist stated that when she was supporting the Chicken Republic, many people chastised her for always siding with the opposition.

She wrote; #BREAKING EXCLUSIVE on #Kemitalks️ Once again useless Nigerian MSM CALL CYPRUS‼️‼️‼️Kemi doesn’t have the funds for that. “A Turkish journalist friend I sent to Cyprus authorities tells me the Happie boys were arrested for an incident bordering around Internet fraud, drugs and their immigration status. “No more Abike Dabiri to save these people. When I kept supporting Chicken Republic I was called “always going to the opposite” Think outside the box. Now jail time in Cyprus They should have left and go where Chibuzor was sending them.”