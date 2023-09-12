Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Ruth Kadiri Marries Someone Else Husband

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed why famous Nollywood actress and producer, Ruth Kadiri hides the face of her husband.

Ruth Kadiri is a renowned movie star, who has featured in more than 100 movies and has been out of scandals for many years of acting.

The movie star is married with two beautiful children, but her husband is unknown. The only information about her husband is that he’s an Igbo man from Anambra State, but his face has never been seen.

The 35-year-old actress is one of the Nigerian celebrities who have been able to successfully hide the faces of her spouses as she has shared photos of her husband with just the view of his back.

But recently, investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made serious allegations against the actress.

According to a tweet on her page, Kemi claims that Ruth Kadiri hides her husband’s face because she snatched him from another woman.

READ ALSO:

Kemi claims that Ruth Kadiri is the second wife of her husband which is why she refused to display him publicly, and that she keeps on having babies for the man, competing with the main wife.

She tweeted, “I will unleash Ruth Kadiri’s husband soon. She’s the second wife and cannot display him as he’s someone else’s man.

“These Nollywood ragamuffin leftovers never stop. She’s having babies with him competing with the main madam”.