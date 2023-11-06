Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Owner Of Popular Blog, Gistlover

Nigerian controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has alleged that the real owners of the famous Naija blog, Gistlover are Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.

Gistlover is known for constantly disclosing personal information, especially about celebrities’ lifestyles and relationships to the public on social media.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, she posted a number of pictures on Instagram, saying she received confirmation from an IRT police officer that Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh are Gistlover.

She added that a few months ago, in connection with a widely publicised Nnamdi case, they had defamed and blackmailed a female officer.

READ ALSO:

In a lengthy post, she wrote: “#BREAKING Gistlover has now been confirmed to me by an IRT @PoliceNG officer as Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh. I’m going to finish my investigation on Anambra RSS.

“They blackmailed and defamed the female officer and Nnamdi stole N40M from the victim paying Gistlover N15M to publish all the grim footage and pictures. The victim never died or was organ trafficked.

“Nnamdi just dipped into his dollar account and fled to the Republic of Benin where he was captured by Interpol. I am begging IGP Egbetokun as a journalist to release the results of the investigation that IGP Alkali started.

“Those officers must be vindicated especially in the military angle of the case where Gloria Matthew and Linus Audu, an army couple were tortured and beheaded in Imo state by Brain Jotter’s cousin natural born killer Precious Ihedimbu and her IPOB friends.

“She disappeared because the army reportedly deleted her and not the Anambra RSS. Iyabo and Tonto fielded this wrong information to Nigerians. Using reverse psychology the police even thought that Nnamdi owned Gistlover. I have over 30 documents on this case.

“Nothing wrong with owning an anonymous blog but when you use it to push out false information and destroy lives and careers, the police need to interrogate you.

“Instagram has been helpful in this case disclosing the phone numbers that opened numerous accounts particularly the verified one with 1.2 M deleted for posting that female cop’s personal information.

Stay tuned.”

See Post Below: