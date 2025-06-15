New Telegraph

June 15, 2025
June 15, 2025
Kemi Olunloyo Reveals Cause Of Iyabo Ojo Mother’s Death

Popular Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has sparked social media reactions with a recent report shedding light on the passing of Victoria Fetuga, mother of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Victoria Fetuga passed away on November 21, 2020, reportedly in her sleep, at the age of 67.

However, in a recent Facebook post, Kemi Olunloyo addressed rumours accusing Iyabo Ojo of using her mother as a sacrifice to achieve stardom.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, Iyabo Ojo abused her mother, who passed away due to complications related to paranoid schizophrenia.

Her post reads, “Contrary to rumours that she sacrificed her mom for fame, Iyabo Ojo’s mother actually died of Paranoid Schizophrenia.

“She abused the 67-year-old woman to the end”.

