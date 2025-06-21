Share

Popular Nigerian Investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media page to react to the pregnancy announcement of comedian, Real Warri Pikin, sparking waves of reaction on the internet.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Real Warri Pikin recently announced her fourth pregnancy in an Instagram post last week, as evident in the photos she recently posted online.

Reacting to the baby bump photo of Real Warri Pikin, Kemi Olunloyo revealed that the photo appears to be from a previous pregnancy.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, an authentication feature on Real Warri Pikin’s device suggests a connection to her previous pregnancy, which ended in a miscarriage.

She said, “Warri Pikin fans: Do you know what Authentication means in Journalism? Is this not a photo from the video she posted?.

“Authentication is attached to your devices. The date and time you captured an image or video. It’s NOT 2025. Could be when she lost the previous baby”.

