“My father, Victor Omololu Olunloyo is two different people. He was one person to the world; he was another person to the family. My father destroyed our family unit; my father tortured us as kids. He tortured us emotionally and physically. My father ruined the family unit.

“My father marketed me as his favourite daughter and child to the world; he also marketed himself to me as that. But I was far from being his favourite. My father used me for a lot of things. My father did a lot for all of us. When I said used me, he took advantage of my own positive energies.

“My father was into ‘juju’ heavily. My father was into occult practices and I called my father out on his 80th birthday. After I called him out, he went to Pastor (EA) Adeboye that he wanted to become born-again and he did.”

Despite the turmoil, Kemi also noted that she had forgiven her father for his actions, but the scars from their relationship remain.

“I have forgiven my Dad for everything he did.” Yet, she lamented, “You don’t know what’s going on in my family and I don’t know what’s going on in your family.”

She attributed much of the family’s turmoil to the relationship between her father and one Ronke Sonaike, who later became Aderonke Omololu Olunloyo, claiming that when Ronke became pregnant with her father’s child, it created a rift within the family.

Kemi shared her thoughts on her mother’s initial disapproval of her father’s polygamy.

She said: “My mother married an intellectual, a man who got his Ph.D. at 26 years old. And he turned into a polygamist. Not that polygamists are not good, but the way it happened to my family,”

Recounting further events, Kemi said, “When Ronke came into our family, my father started all manners of occult things. It’s too long. It’s too painful.”

She even accused Ronke of trying to poison her mother, which nearly claimed her life, resulting in her hospitalization.

As she reflected on the family’s struggles, Kemi shared the grief of losing her brother, Tayo, who died in 2021 at the age of 51.

She accused her father’s actions of ruining her brother’s potential.

She added: “I know that I’m special and I know what God brought me here for. They wanted to kill my story but they didn’t but they killed Tayo; they killed my brother’s child. My brother that died at 51 who was in the ‘Ali Must Go’ car with me;

“Remember he lost about half of his brain and was paralyzed for 43 years and lived with seizures and no livelihood. Tayo was buried after he died in 2021. Tayo would have been a great mathematician. They ruined his destiny,”

Kemi also described the challenging period during her father’s final years when his health began to decline following a stroke in 2021.

She claimed that her stepmother restricted family access to Dr. Olunloyo, making it difficult for anyone to communicate with him during his last moments.

“Towards the end of Daddy’s life, nobody had access to him after the 2021 stroke. They couldn’t talk to Daddy on the phone because Ronke did not give anybody access.”