Kemi Olunloyo: How Private Investigators Tapped Wunmi’s Line

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed how the mobile lines of the wife of late Afrobeats singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi were tapped by investigators.

This is coming following the ongoing investigation by the police over the sudden demise of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

However, while the investigations are still ongoing, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to his social media page to drop an insights into the case.

In a recent post shared on her Twitter page, Kemi Olunloyo disclosed that Wunmi’s lines were tapped by the police investigators unknowingly.

READ ALSO:

Speaking on their discovery, Kemi Olunloyo questioned Wunmi about why she called Sam Larry and Naira Marley after her husband died and the two were allegedly on the run after they were accused of being behind the death of the singer.

Kemi tweeted, “Wunmi a private investigator, tapped your lineCan you explain your calls to Sam Larry in Kenya after Mohbad died? What did y’all talk about?”

TAPPED: Wunmi what did you talk to Naira Marley about the day before he turned himself in to authorities at MMA?