Kemi Olunloyo: How I Was Sexually Abused By 20 Men At A Spot

In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “Good Morning Nigerians. I’m receiving a high amount of messages asking to send me gifts to start my life and career over as well as interview and podcast requests from media.

I will not be feeding into any media that never supported, promoted, or posted my work and tagged me as a mad woman for 11 wasted years in Nigeria.

”I begged through fundraising and donations to work for so long because my own father clamped a charm bondage on my career. He never liked me being a journalist.

“He never wanted my education to supersede his. I was not in competition with him. I cannot return to journalism as I’ve retired twice and have no interest anymore.

“I now live quietly alone in my one-room apartment in an unknown location after moving 4 times in 2 years and happy with my peace.

God will lift me, AMEN. I APPRECIATE all your gifts. Continue to pray for me.

“I am ESPECIALLY severely damaged from the se@ual attack trauma of Ikorodu Rd as it’s April 28th (1978) again. It is one of the reasons I never married and just had children. Sexual violence should not be underestimated.

”I’m not attracted to a man over 20 who molested me at 13 years old in the dark, smoked-filled night of 4/28/1978. I don’t have that hormone called “affection” anymore. It’s the one responsible for love between man and woman.”