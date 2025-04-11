Kemi Olunloyo: How I Was Sexually Abused By 20 Men At A Spot

Controversial investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media page to reveal how she was sexually abused by 20 men at the age of 13.
This is coming after her recent post denouncing her family following the death of his father, the former Governor of Oyo State, Victor Omololu Olunloyo.
Taking to her social media page, Kemi Olunloyo disclosed that many people have reached out to her after her recent outburst, ready to show their love and support.
She also disclosed why she couldn’t get married because she still lives with the childhood trauma after she was sexually abused, hence her decision just to have children.
In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “Good Morning Nigerians. I’m receiving a high amount of messages asking to send me gifts to start my life and career over as well as interview and podcast requests from media.
I will not be feeding into any media that never supported, promoted, or posted my work and tagged me as a mad woman for 11 wasted years in Nigeria.
”I begged through fundraising and donations to work for so long because my own father clamped a charm bondage on my career. He never liked me being a journalist.
“He never wanted my education to supersede his. I was not in competition with him. I cannot return to journalism as I’ve retired twice and have no interest anymore.
“I now live quietly alone in my one-room apartment in an unknown location after moving 4 times in 2 years and happy with my peace.
God will lift me, AMEN. I APPRECIATE all your gifts. Continue to pray for me.
“I am ESPECIALLY severely damaged from the se@ual attack trauma of Ikorodu Rd as it’s April 28th (1978) again. It is one of the reasons I never married and just had children. Sexual violence should not be underestimated.
”I’m not attracted to a man over 20 who molested me at 13 years old in the dark, smoked-filled night of 4/28/1978. I don’t have that hormone called “affection” anymore. It’s the one responsible for love between man and woman.”