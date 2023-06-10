Kemi Olunloyo Claims Sophia Momodu, Heidi Korth Knows About Davido’s Son Death

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has stirred up reactions online with her recent comment about the passing of Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The investigative journalist took to her official Facebook page on Saturday, June 10, to clarify the false narratives trailing the controversies surrounding the Adeleke family.

However, Olunloyo revealed that the Adelekes are cursed, stating that Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu and Sina Rambo’s ex-wife, Heidi Korth, will be sharing exclusive information about Ifeanyi’s death in the near future.

According to her, they know what really happened to Davido’s three-year-old son, something the family never told the public.

She wrote, “Lies, Misinformation and Fake news dominate Nigeria. Soon Sophia and Heidi will tell you what really happened to Ifeanyi Adeleke. Something the family has never told the public.”

Kemi’s post comes amid Sophia and Heidi’s rift with members of Adeleke’s family.

It’s no news that Sophia Momodu has constantly fired shots at Davido, calling him out for not playing his role as a father.

Heidi Korth, on the other hand, announced her separation from Adesina Adeleke better known as Sina Rambo in December 2022, accusing him and his sister of being violent towards her.

See the post below :