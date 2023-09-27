Kemi Olunloyo Calls Out Mohbad’s Wife Over DNA Report

Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has called out Omowunmi, the wife of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, over the paternity of her child.

It would be recalled that after the demise of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, his wife, Wunmi has been dragged online over a DNA test report of the son he had for the singer.

New Telegraph had last week reported that some social media users such as #VeryDarkman have called on Nigerians to ensure that the singer’s wife carried out a DNA on the child to ascertain truly that Liam is Mohbad’s real son following the cryptic post of the singer and his wife which surfaced online days after his death.

But in a new update, the controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has taken to her X page to threaten Wunmi over the paternity of Mohbad’s son, as she vowed to expose her if she doesn’t step forward to reveal the father of the child.

According to Kemi Olunloyo, she already has the report of the DNA test for the child hence demanding Wunmi come out and disclose the man who fathered her child.

