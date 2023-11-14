Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Priscilla Ojo After Her Comment On Choice Of Partner

Popular investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has criticised Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, after she said she cannot date any man below her financial status.

New Telegraph reports that Priscilla while speaking in a recent podcast spoke on the importance of financial compatibility between dating couples.

According to her, she cannot date someone who she’s financially stable than, because she would need him to match her energy in supporting her.

In response to Priscilla’s comment, Kemi Olulonyo who wasn’t pleased with her statement took to her social media page to blast her.

According to the investigative journalist, the social media influencer has such views because she had grown up with a mother who spent her days dating governors and pastors, so it’s not entirely her fault, but her upbringing.

She wrote, “No woman is above anyone because of money. You grew up around a mother who dated Lagos governors and pastors, so that’s all you know. Priscilla thinks outside the box.

“Go fix your dru.g problems. A video of you blowing nitrous oxide balloons with the Marlians is about to come out. Young lady, you can’t spike food or drinks with that.

“Go file charges against Naira Marley. You’re an adult. That’s not your mom’s job. Nothing lasts forever”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cznr24DoTDT/?igshid=M3JqYTdoOXdlM3gz