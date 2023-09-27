Kemi Olunloyo Alleges Sam Larry Fathered Mohbad’s Son

Controversial Nigerian Investigative Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her X page to reveal the reason why the late singer, Mohbad and Sam Larry have been fighting each other.

It would recalled that a series of videos have been going around on social media of Sam Larry physically abusing the late artist, Mohbad.

With the series of videos speculating online, many netizens, including fans and loved ones of the late singer have opined that the attack by Sam Larry is a result of the departure of the former from the record label.

However, Kemi Olunloyo seems to have a different narrative about the fight between Sam Larry and the late Mohbad.

Taking to her X page in a tweet, she shared a post, saying Mohbad was fighting Sam Larry because he discovered he fathers his son with his wife, Wunmi.

She said, “FIGHT GOES BEYOND MUSIC LABEL SEPARATION

“Mohbad was reportedly fighting Sam Larry for custody of this child after the DNA test confirmed him as the father.

“If in fact, Sam Larry ordered the beatings then Nigerian police should invite him for questioning on the paternity issue.

“Mohbad loved Wunmi to the point of the mentality of “This baby is mine” but Wunmi was not faithful in the Marlian Harem. You cannot marry one and sleep with 3.

“Only one sperm WORKS meaning technically this boy DID NOT lose a father and therefore has no cut of the music estate or deserves donations which his mom is cashing out on.

“Many Nigerian women have been embroiled in paternity FRAUD in the last 5 years.”



