Kemi Olunloyo Accuses Omowunmi As MohBad’s Killer

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has used her years of experience in investigating murder cases to point fingers of accusation at Mohad’s wife, Omowunmi as the singer’s alleged killer.

It would be recalled that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27 in controversial circumstances.

Following his tragic demise, many Nigerians have been at the forefront of seeking justice for the late singer and in the quest to unravel what led to his death.

Amid the investigation by the Lagos State Police Command, a few suspects were apprehended.

However, in a shocking development, Kemi Olulonyo has taken to her social media handle once again, to accuse the late singer’s wife of having a hand in his death.

According to Kemi, Mohbad was killed and his killer was no one else other than his wife.

According to her, she utilized her 30 years of experience in cases like this as a surety.

She ridiculed the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for their ineptitude in solving the case which she had already done for herself.

In a post on her Instagram page, Kemi Olunloyo wrote, “WUNMI ALOBA KIlled MOhBAD THERE ARE NO TECHNICALITIES

19 murders in my 30-year career since 1994 with 13 in Toronto and you saw what Toronto Police said.

Mohbad’s death is a homicide, it was planned by his Wunmi and a BLACK WIDOW. Her mother is a retired COP.

“There is a conflict of interest and I’m challenging RCP EGBETOKÜN to prove the worthiness of the NPF and the millions they have spent

on this slow forensic team.

NIS needs to seize her passport, Liam needs to be removed from her custody and She needs to be booked For murder.

My investigation is and I ‘ taking the Case 10/28/23″

