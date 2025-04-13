Kemi Oluloyo: Doing The Unthinkable After Her Father’s Death

Share

Ifeoma Ononye

There is a reason people point fingers to a child’s upbringing and background when he or she has a questionable character.

This is because what shapes a man’s character is not what he learned at adulthood, but things he lived, exposed to while growing up. Hence, the reason parents are advised to make their home a safe haven for their children.

On many ocassions, sins of the father or mother, done in the past are often boldly thrown at their faces , especially at old age when they must have lost all control or respect of their children.

In this case, Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, did not want to be a hypocrite, who says nice things just because her father has finally gone to meet his maker. Rather, she chose to be blunt with her reality.

Olunloyo recently disowned her family in a dramatic public outburst, following the death of her father, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo.

Dr. Omololu Olunloyo was a former Governor of Oyo State, who passed away on Sunday, April 6, at the age of 89.

To her, her father was not a good father and that’s just that.

Kemi Oluloyo’s outburst has since fuelled serious conversations on how critical parents’ lifestyle, decisions can make or destroy their family.

Although many have criticised Kemi for airing their family’s dirty secrets in public, but looking closely, it is evident that the controversial journalists’ unrivaled way of speaking the truth without holding back has a lot to do with what she has experienced growing up.

Her unconventional way of speaking, presenting issues may have been her unconscious defence mechanism. A way of letting out steam which has automatically become the unique selling point in her career as a blogger.

In a series of emotionally charged videos shared on her TikTok and Facebook pages, the US-based Olunloyo renounced ties with the Olunloyo family, stating unequivocally that she would neither return to Nigeria nor accept condolences over her father’s demise.

“I am not part of the Olunloyo family anymore.

“I will never return to Nigeria, even if my parents die. I’m not condoling with anybody,” she declared.

Dr. Olunloyo, a respected mathematician and politician, served briefly as governor in 1983 before the military coup that ended the Second Republic.

Despite his public stature, his daughter painted a grim portrait of life behind closed doors.

“My father was two different people — one to the world, another to his family.

“He destroyed our family unit. He tortured us emotionally and physically as kids,” she alleged.

Olunloyo went further to accuse her late father of engaging in some practices, claiming his eventual conversion to Christianity was a result of her public rebuke.

“On his 80th birthday, I called him out. Afterwards, he went to Pastor Adeboye to become born again,” she said.

According to her, one of her brothers died in a car accident shortly after returning to the UK, while the other reportedly contracted HIV.

Kemi also recalled an incident involving her 12-year-old brother who was allegedly suspended from a ceiling fan and beaten by their father after being accused of theft in school.

She pointed to her father’s relationship with Ronke Sonaike—whom he met during his 1983 governorship campaign and later married—as the beginning of the family’s downfall. According to her, the union created a rift in the family and deeply affected her mother.

“When Ronke came into our family, my father started all manners of things. It’s too long. It’s too painful,” she said.

The stories Kemi Olunloyo have told about her father has not just crumbled the upright image people have about Late Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, it also serves as a wake up call to fathers and mothers out there to never allow their lifestyle, decisions affect their family negatively. There is always time to retrace footsteps and correct mistakes once there is still life but when death happens, everything is finished.

