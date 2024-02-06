Kemi Olulonyo To Davido: Tell Police What You Know About Mohbad’s Death

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has asked Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido to tell the police what he knows about Mohbad’s death.

It would be recalled that famous Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumtance, and was buried the next day.

Days after his burial, his body was exhumed by the Lagos State Police Command in order to ascertain the actual cause of his death as Nigerians accused his former record label boss, Naira Marley, and his close associate, Sam Larry of bullying him to death.

Aside from that, the Mohbad’s wife,, Omowunmi was also accused of knowing a lot about the singer’s death and also accused her that Liam is not the child of Mohbad but Sam Larry due to the striking resemblance.

Online controversy also alledged that Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, his father, Joseph Aloba, and the nurse who injected him to have a hand in his untimely demise.

However, five months after his death, Kemi Olunloyo has accused Davido of knowing some information that can help in the investigations of the death of Mohbad, adding that all the perpetrators will be exposed.

She said, “Davido go to @PoliceNG to tell them what you know about Mohbad’s death ☠️ ⚰️ Don’t keep his father running around from media to media.

#GRAMMYs are over. Back to business. N2M is not enough to buy silence.

Toxicology test 6 weeks

Mohbad Toxicology test 5 months

All of you will be EXPOSED”.