Kemi Badenoch’s Words On Nigeria Police Unfair – PCRC

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has said the words British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, used in describing Nigerian Police was unfair.

The National Chairman of PCRC, Mogaji Olaniyan, said while the Nigeria Police have its challenges, they are also doing great work in the nation.

Olaniyan made this remark in an interview with newsmen on Friday, advising Kemi Badenoch to use her good office for the country’s good.

According to him, there are many good and decent police officers in the country, like the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke Fayode, who rejected the N20 million bribe.

He emphasized that United Kingdom and United States policemen in the 1960s and 1970s were also accused of corruption and unprofessional practices.

“While we are not denying the fact that there are challenges and room for improvement, we must not forget the great dangers of ridiculing our country.

“It is an undeniable fact that many horrible things happened and are still happening in foreign countries, particularly in the UK and US, that are not reported by their media.

Rather than ridiculing the Nigeria Police, it would have been better for Badenoch to use her good position to impact positively on the system,” he said.

He emphasized that Kemi‘s outburst could be a result of an experience she had with some police officers, but that should not take away the great work of some of the personnel.

“It is possible that Badenoch or her family members were stopped or interrogated by the Police in Nigeria over an issue which prompted that derogatory comments.

This should never take away or ignore the great works of the police in Nigeria, especially, under the current leadership,” he stated

