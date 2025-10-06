Kemi Badenoch Unveils Plan To Deport 750,000 Illegal Migrants From UK

The leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has announced a proposed border policy intended to deport 150,000 illegal migrants each year.

Badenoch vowed to bar anyone entering the UK illegally from ever seeking asylum, setting a target of deporting 750,000 undocumented migrants within five years.

In videos on her official X handle yesterday, she described the plan as the “toughest reforms Britain has ever seen to border laws and operations”. “Successive governments have failed on immigration. Labour promised to smash the gangs,” the Conservative Party leader said.

“Instead, just a year, they deliver record small boat crossings, over 50,000 illegal arrivals, 32,000 people in asylum hotels, billions wasted. It’s pure weakness. “Britain needs a serious, credible plan and the backbone to deliver it. That’s Conservatives. That’s our border plan.

“My message is clear: if you come here illegally, you will be deported. We will shut down the asylum hotel racket, save billions and take back control of Britain’s borders.” The Conservative Party is holding its annual conference in Manchester and has rolled out a series of border policy proposals.

The party pledged to pursue return agreements with other nations and to threaten cuts to aid and visa access for those who refuse to cooperate. The party also intends to narrow asylum eligibility to people persecuted by their own governments, excluding those fleeing war or restrictive laws on religion or sexuality.

The conservatives said they would abolish the immigration tribunal, shifting appeals to Home Office officials, and also proposed ending taxpayer-funded legal aid in immigration cases, arguing in their policy document that lawyers would be unnecessary since claims would be fairly assessed against the criteria. Under Badenoch’s leadership, the Conservative Party has been struggling with weak poll numbers and the mounting threat from Nigel Farage’s Reform in UK.