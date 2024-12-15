Kemi Badenoch Sparks Controversy Over Remarks On Nigeria’s Ethnicity

Share

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the British Conservative Party and leader of the Opposition in the UK Parliament, has come under heavy croticism for her controversial remarks about Nigeria and its northern ethnic groups.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that her comment shared on her verified X handle on Saturday has drawn sharp criticism from political gladiators and other eminent Nigerians for their divisive and inflammatory nature.

Badenoch had said, “I identify less with (Nigeria) than with my specific ethnic group.

“I have nothing in common with the people from the north of the country, the Boko Haram, where Islamism is.”

READ ALSO:

She emphasized her Yoruba heritage as her true identity and dismissed any association with the northern part of Nigeria, referencing historical ethnic tensions.

This remarks have sparked outrage, with critics accusing Badenoch of denigrating Nigeria, promoting ethnic division, and perpetuating stereotypes about the northern region.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Nigerian Minister condemned Badenoch’s comments, describing them as “Dangerous rhetoric” and accusing her of harbouring “a pathological hatred for Nigerians.”

Fani-Kayode’s post criticized Badenoch for attempting to divide Nigerians along ethnic lines, suggesting her remarks could incite unnecessary tensions.

He questioned her motives, speculating on personal experiences that might have influenced her negative perception of Nigeria.

In the same post, Fani-Kayode highlighted the contradiction between Badenoch’s current stance and her earlier appeals for support from the Nigerian community in her UK parliamentary campaigns.

He described her recent actions as hypocritical and urged Nigerian authorities to sever ties with her, even suggesting that her Nigerian heritage should be formally renounced.

The controversy has further intensified as Fani-Kayode pointed out Badenoch’s participation in Nigerian events, including a visit to Lagos Polo Club, which he criticized as an act of disrespect towards a country she had openly denounced.

Observers have noted the delicate implications of such rhetoric, especially given Badenoch’s leadership position in the UK, a multi-ethnic and multicultural society.

Many Nigerians have called for an apology and greater sensitivity in her public statements, warning that her comments risk straining Nigeria-UK relations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"