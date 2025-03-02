Kemi Badenoch: Served a dose of her medicine by British PM

Share

There is a reason philosophers said, ‘Don’t let pride get into your head, because that can make a tiny ant challenge almighty Elephant’.

Since Kemi Badenoch became the leader of the Conservative Party in the British Parliament, the milestone achievement has been part of the hot topics among Africans, who celebrated the feat.

But perhaps, the celebration and accolades she is showered with has blown to her head, so much that she seems to be forgetting who she really is and where she comes from.

Of course, she has had her brushes with the Nigerian government over her continued criticism of her country of origin.

The recent comment by British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, who described Tory leader, Kemi Badenoch, as assuming a “self-appointed saviour of Western civilisation” is a signal that she needs to pedal down and apply caution.

In Africa, children are taught to respect parents and elders. They are also told that ‘your boss is close to the God you see.’ And another idom says, ‘you cannot correct your King without bowing your head, else it will be seen as an insubordination.’

The UK leader also dismissed Badenoch’s assertion that he had followed her advice on cutting the defence budget.

Badenoch had stated that Starmer had acted on her recommendation to reduce defence spending while questioning inconsistencies in the government’s defence budget figures.

She said: “Over the weekend, I suggested to the prime minister that he cuts the aid budget, and I am pleased that he accepted my advice. It’s the fastest response I’ve ever had from the prime minister.

“However, he announced £13.4 billion of additional defence spending yesterday. This morning, his defence secretary said the uplift is only £6billion. Which is the correct figure?”

Reacting during a plenary session on Wednesday, Starmer flatly denied being influenced by Badenoch’s suggestion and dismissed her claim with sarcasm.

“I’m going to have to let the leader of the opposition down gently. She didn’t feature in my thinking at all. I was so busy over the weekend I didn’t even see her proposal,” he remarked.

Taking his criticism further, Starmer quipped: “She’s appointed herself, I think, the saviour of Western civilisation. It’s a desperate search for relevance. If you take the numbers for this financial year, and then the numbers for financial year 27/28, that’s a £13.4bn increase—the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War.”

His remarks drew laughter from MPs on the House floor, with Badenoch herself seen smiling at the exchange.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

