Immigrants: Kemi Badenoch Proposes 15-Year Wait For British Citizenship

The British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, on Thursday, proposed that the United Kingdom (UK) immigrants must wait at least 15 years before becoming eligible for British citizenship.

In her first major announcement as Conservative leader, Badenoch outlined plans to tighten the immigration system, including extending the waiting period for migrants to apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) from five to ten years.

According to her, individuals who claim benefits, rely on social housing or have criminal records would be permanently barred from settling in the UK.

The statement reads partly, “I want to reduce immigration and make living here actually mean something. We need to change the way our immigration system works.

“So I am announcing that the conservative party is going to do the following things differently: 1. If you want to stay in our country permanently and apply for indefinite leave to remain, the time you have to live here before you apply would increase from 5 years to 10 years. 2.

“You will have to be a net contributor with a high enough salary, especially if you want to bring family members with you. And if you have a criminal record, you are banned.

“We would increase the time you can apply for a British passport from 12 months to 5 years, meaning it will take a minimum of 15 years to start an application.

“If you enter this country illegally or overstay your visa, you will be banned from ever getting leave to remain or a passport.”

