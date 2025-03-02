Kemi Badenoch Hails Zelenskyy Amid Clash With Trump

Share

On Saturday, the leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch described Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a hero following his recent clash with United States (US) President, Donald Trump.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Zelenskyy and Trump engaged in a heated exchange at the Oval Office in Washington over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump, alongside his Vice, JD Vance allegedly pressured the Ukrainian leader during the discussion, raising concerns about America’s continued support for Kyiv.

Despite the confrontation, Zelenskyy has continued to receive overwhelming backing from world leaders.

Reacting to the development, Badenoch, in a post on her X handle, reaffirmed her support for Zelenskyy, emphasizing his role in defending Ukraine against Russian aggression.

READ ALSO:

She wrote, “I thought it was quite an extraordinary press conference, and we all need to remember that President Zelenskyy is a hero.

“He represents the Ukrainian people’s strength and resistance to an authoritarian regime that is trying to destroy them.

“President Zelenskyy needs all the support he can get, and I think it is inappropriate to conduct that kind of disagreement in front of the camera. The only person who benefits from that is President Putin.”

The Russia-Ukraine war remains a focal point of global politics, with world leaders divided over how best to handle the crisis.

While Zelenskyy continues to seek international assistance, the United States’ stance under Trump’s leadership has raised questions about future support for Ukraine.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

