Kemi Badenoch Decries Hardship In Nigerian Alma Mater

Nigerian-born British politician, Kemi Badenoch, on Monday, decried the hard times she faced in her Nigerian secondary school, admitting that it felt like incarceration.

Badenoch, who previously made critical remarks about Nigeria despite spending part of her upbringing in Lagos State, South-west, Nigeria, once again expressed her disapproval towards her secondary school, describing what she received as ‘Maltreatment and forced labour’.

Recalling her school experience, she said she was handed a machete to cut grass and buckets to fetch water, tasks she viewed as harsh and inappropriate.

The London-born politician noted that her experience was similar to the book ‘The Lord of the Flies’, stating that the students were always in charge.

“I went to a secondary school, it was called a Federal Government girls’ school in a place called Sagamu. And that was like being in prison when I tell the stories about using a machete and having to fetch buckets of water.

“The machete was for cutting the grass. Well, because who else is going to cut the grass?” she said.

“And that was the first time that I was away from home, away from my family. It’s a federal boarding school. And it was a dormitory with about 150 (girls), I think, 20 to 30 in a room. And there were, you know, six rooms.”

Kemi Badenoch is one of the final individuals to have received birthright citizenship in the UK before it was abolished in 1981 by the Margaret Thatcher government.