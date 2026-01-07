UK’s Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, said the United States military action in Venezuela that ousted President Nicolas Maduro was morally right. Badenoch said her position on the matter was drawn from her experience living under military rule in her early years in Nigeria.

Badenoch spent much of her childhood in Nigeria, living there from shortly after her birth in the UK in 1980 before returning as a 16-year-old to Britain in 1996.

In that period, Shehu Shagari ruled as a civilian president from 1980 to 1983, followed by military leaders Muhammadu Buhari from 1983 to 1985, Ibrahim Babangida from 1985 to 1993, and Sani Abacha from 1993 until his death in 1998.

Before Abacha took the reins of power, Ernest Shonekan ruled briefly in 1993 as a civilian president. Characteristic of an authoritarian rule, Maduro has ruled Venezuela since 2013.