KEMI AREOLA: Politicians Can Engage Masses Positively Through Social Media

Oluwakemi Areola is a trisection expert that plays in government, private and NGO. In this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, the former Special Assistant on Youth, ICT and Corporate Relations to Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, speaks on how the Federal Government can leverage social media for good governance and the need for youths to build Nigeria. Excerpts:

How has social media influenced your life?

Social media has influenced my life greatly because stepping into Nigeria, my first job was as the special assistant on new media that is the social media to the minister of communication Adebayo Shittu. That is the first job I did here in Nigeria which introduced me to government space and Nigeria in general. It introduced me to how Nigeria works.

I have seen the ups and downs of social media but I have been able to hone social media to develop my career on one side and then I have also used social media to develop my businesses and my NGO. I can see how leveraging social media has brought in customers into my store.

How can government leverage on social media for good governance?

One of the things that we are not utilizing well enough here in Nigeria is the fact that social media is meant to be a two-way conversation. It is not just meant to be a medium for putting out information, it’s also supposed to be a medium for gathering feedbacks. Both young and old Nigerians are social media vocal but sometimes we are not able to get the right message because the message is drawn down by lots of negative feedbacks so, it will be very important if the government is able to create dedicated channels for feedbacks.

I know we have a couple of agencies that are doing that already, we also have agencies that also respond to the citizenry via X formerly known as Twitter but I think the government needs to streamline it better. We started social media for good governance to sensitize these top levels on the importance of good governance and also teaches the handlers on how to use social media because we observe that using social media for your personal life is different from using social media in government.

There are dos and don’ts that lots of people don’t know about. The budget for social media is normally very low or even overlooked because they don’t understand how important social media is. If you can understand how important social media is and how it can influence your personal life or can even assist in the lives of those you are supposed to be looking af- ter which is your citizenry or those you are looking after, when this is understood, then there could be increase in the budget for it.

What then is your assessment of the use of social media in the 2023 general elections?

Social media was used the way it’s been used all over the world. It has been used to influence voters’ apathy, it influenced the direction voters were thinking to a large degree and I think that is great. I also think it can be used better because I am against negative information but unfortunately, that is how the social media works sometimes but I would like to see a lot more politicians use the social media positively to communicate and ask the masses what they really need so that mandate will be formed based on what the people needs and this will help them to put their manifesto together for a particular position but we seem to use the social media the way it’s been used all over the world to sway the dot process and bring out so much negative information about people.

We’ve got people that are online 24 hours looking for negative information, there are also people inciting violence and that is the one I am totally against. I am very strong on the fact that social media laws need to be tightened here in Nigeria, I believe there is need for white papers on the use of social media, there should be norms as most online laws do not cover social media in totality

Tell us about your journey as a PR manager.

I enjoyed PR. I did not study public relations, I studied electronics and telecommunications engineering as well as project management and network engineering but jumping into the PR world is something that I do easily because it is already in me. I had a modeling agency when I was studying in London for my degree and a lot of people call me when they need anything at all so someone said to me one day to monetize those calls and that was when I started thinking about PR.

I do some PR courses online to enhance my knowledge and to ensure that I can measure up because I cannot compare myself to someone that did a 3-year degree programme in PR but I studied live and experienced live PR. PR is a part of my life that I love because it has made me travel all around the world and meet with different people and cultures.

What is your experience working with politicians?

Something I always say to young people whenever I am delivering a speech is that politicians are us, they are your neighbor, uncles, parents, classmates and best friends. Politicians are not born in a special hospital they are normal humans like us and sometimes, what they have learnt in accessing or addressing certain things might be different and that is because they need to think for so many things at the same time because, one decision can affect the lives of millions of people so, I understand the weight on their shoulders and their constraints.

Working with politicians has made me to understand that they are meticulous set of people that have lots of thinking to do and there is so much responsibility on them so, sometimes we need to understand these in dealing with them and it will help us to understand them better in future.

Having worked with the minister of sports, what will you count as your highest achievement?

I assisted the minister in training approximately 400, 000 Nigerian youths in ICT. For me, that is huge because during COVID-19, we were in partnership with google to train from home, we got low data rate for this particular training during COVID-19 instead of our young people sitting at home doing nothing, we got them online studying and they were certified, we had robotic training and that is my highest point and the fact that I was able to leverage the private sector so, it was not just government. We had halogen security too to train 100,000 youths on cyber security.

What is your counsel to youths on migration looking at the high rate of human trafficking and organ harvesting?

If you are going abroad, make sure that what you are going to do is 100% secured and also tick the three boxes: always check your morals, God and the police before embarking upon any project. If your moral can do it, God will see you doing it and He is okay, the police will see you doing it and be okay with it then go ahead and do it but also note that wherever you go in the world, you are still a Nigerian, if you don’t build Nigeria for the Nigerians that are coming after you there will be no Nigeria because it was people that built it before we came.

This is our Nigeria, there is no where you can run to, if you like, have 12 citizenships, they can revoke all of them except your Nigerian citizenship and that is why you have to build your country. It‘s awesome if you want to go and get knowledge and come back for knowledge transfer, go out there make the money and come and develop your country but the idea of abandoning your country is bad. Sometimes things seem wrong and that doesn’t mean it’s actually bad, young people should know that they can’t abandon Nigeria, they should build the country.

Why do you believe this much in Nigeria?

I live the best part of 30 years in the United Kingdom and I have discovered that there are things you find here in Nigeria that you won’t find elsewhere. There is family, there is unity, bond, local parenting and beautiful food. There is so much in this country, it is like a virgin land, we have the greatest natural human resources. All we need to do is to send the millions of human resources we have into the right ways. So when you see potential that you are enjoying and having fun, do you expect me to abandon it?