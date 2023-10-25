Kemi Afolabi Pens Heartfelt Note To Late Murphy Afolabi

Popular Yoruba actress, Kemi Afolabi has penned a heartfelt speech to her friend and colleague, Murphy Afolabi.

It would be recalled that the late actor passed away on May 14, 2023, following a domestic accident in his apartment.

According to the reports, the late actor passed away after he reportedly slipped in the bathroom of his house in Ikorodu, Lagos.

Recounting their adventures and funny moments in a lengthy Instagram post, she pointed out how they both supported each other’s movie careers.

She said that the deceased actor was a strong supporter of her work and would consistently show up early for any of her appearances.

She admitted that after he passed away, his comments concerning her health challenge continued to ring in her ears, and she was unable to stop sobbing.

She recalled how he would frequently share with her how he had persuaded others to join him in praying for her.

Rounding up her speech, she saluted him and praised him for being the all-time most attractive fashionista, actor, storyteller, producer, and director.

In her words: “I remember you “Omo baba mi” like we fondly call ourselves because we share the same surname even though we are from different states and not related by blood.”

“Murphy, I graced many of your productions as you did mine. we became friends because time proved to me that you have been a staunch admirer of my craft since I joined the industry.”

“Always on time to support me, post my works, and birthdays, celebrate with me and every positive news there is about me.”

“Your words during my health challenge kept echoing in my ears when you passed and I couldn’t stop crying, you would call and tell me: Omo baba mi, ko si iku you e’ that you got some people on board praying especially for me, I could feel the fear in your voice then while you tried to encourage me.”

“The handsome, fashionista, self-confident, intentional, storyteller, Actor, producer & director of all times Murphy Afolabi that I know will never want to die untimely! so sad you bid the world goodbye too soon.”

“As a colleague, you were the first to ever call me excitedly back then to inform me that I had been nominated for an award in Canada, you made sure I submitted with everyone going on that trip, it is how you always try to carry me along in anything happening in the association for me.”

“Although we have our differences in some areas, that we couldn’t agree, you were a sweet soul who always found ways to mend problems that could cause distance or malice between us.”

“I am forever saddened that I will never get to see you in this life again, maybe in another life hopefully.”

“Till we meet to path no more Olawale, keep resting in your lord blossom.”

