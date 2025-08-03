Kemi Adetiba Shares Battle With Fibroid

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has opened up about her ongoing battle with fibroids, saying she may need a third surgery to address the condition.

The ‘To Kill A Monkey’ producer spoke about her condition in the comment section of an Instagram post of actress Ini Dima-Okojie.

Ini, while sharing an update on her battle with fibroids, wrote: “We NEED a cure for fibroids. In the meantime, I hope every woman dealing with it is hanging in there. Just know that you are not alone”.

Responding, Adetiba revealed that she has already undergone two surgeries, but they appear to have been unsuccessful, leaving her facing the possibility of another procedure.

“I’ve had surgery twice for this already, and it now seems I might need a third. Sigh,” she wrote.

Adetiba first spoke about her struggle with fibroids in 2015, describing it as a “severe case” that once sent her to the emergency room.

Despite the health challenge, she has continued to make significant contributions to Nollywood, directing and producing blockbuster films such as ‘The Wedding Party,’ ‘King of Boys,’ and her latest project, ‘To Kill A Monkey’.

Before becoming a powerhouse in filmmaking, Adetiba earned a Law degree from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and later studied at the New York Film Academy. She began her career as a radio host, transitioned into television presenting, and even hosted Maltina Dance All before making her mark as a director.

She tied the knot with Oscar Heman-Ackah, the Ghanaian music producer, in April 2022.