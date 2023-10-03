Kemenanabo Explains Reason Behind Power Outage In Yenagoa

Engineer Olice D Kemenanabo, the Managing Director of Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited has explained the reason behind the current power outage in the Yenagoa metropolis, saying it was a result of a vehicle that crashed and damaged several electric poles in the Opolo area of the state.

Recall that there has been a total blackout in the metropolis for more than a week now.

But in a statement issued on Tuesday, Kemenanabo said that the effect of the accident was a result of a fault that cascaded into the 132/33kV Transmission Substation at Gbarain.

The statement read that the accident came with a heavy bang that caused an inferno and gutted the 33kV feeder switch gears, the protection and control systems and other sensitive electrical equipment claiming two lives.

That statement read “This huge damage has thrown the state into darkness, which is highly regrettable.

“Although the incident at the Transmission Substation is not within the purview of the state, His Excellency Douye Diri has directed that the Ministry of Power and the Bayelsa Electricity Company interface with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, owners of the asset and other related agencies, to quickly evaluate the situation with a view to restoring supply as soon as practically possible.

“Accordingly, we urge the good people of Bayelsa to keep calm as we continue to work in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Power, Transmission Company of Nigeria and other relevant agencies to ensure the restoration of power supply to the affected areas.

“The general public is further requested to be vigilant and report any unscrupulous activity as vandals could take advantage of the situation.

“We shall continue to regularly update the state as we progress until power is fully restored. The statement concluded.