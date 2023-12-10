Kelvin Phillips Tops United’s Summar Transfer Wish List

Manchester City outcast, Kalvin Phillips is at the top of rivals Manchester United’s transfer plans for next summer.

The England midfielder is set to leave the Etihad after a disappointing spell since moving from Leeds for £45 million in the summer of 2022.

Phillips, 28, has made just 29 appearances for the Citizens in a year and a half, with the majority of those coming from the bench.

Reports from England have now revealed that arch-rivals United want to end his nightmare in the East side of the city.

Embattled Man United Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to bolster his engine room and is seemingly a “big fan” of the Yorkshire-born midfielder.

Phillips is expected to temporarily depart City on loan in January but United reportedly want to be at the front of the queue for his services when he returns in the summer.

United’s did-functional midfield continues to be an issue after suffering a dismal 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Loanee Sofyan Amrabat is not seen as a long-term United player, while Casemiro is expected to depart Old Trafford in the near future.

And Ten Hag believes Phillips can be the deep-lying midfielder that can lead the club forward in the coming years.