Kelvin Phillips To Snub Juventus For Newcastle switch

The 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder, Kalvin Phillips is eager for a January loan switch to Newcastle.

Phillips joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Leeds in July 2022 but has made only 29 appearances for the Citizens.

He is under contract at the Etihad until 2028 and a loan spell looks necessary to secure his place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad at Euro 2024.

Juventus are interested in the 30-cap England international yet various Italian media claim Juventus will be edged out of negotiations by Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s Tynesiders have been stung by Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban and need reinforcements to keep their season on track.

Consecutive 2-0 away defeats to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and Bournemouth in the Premier League have alerted St James’ Park Board room chiefs to the thin squad at Howe’s disposal and Kelvin Phillips fits the bill they are looking for.