Kellyrae, Kassia Receive Grand Welcome, Gifts From Fans In Delta

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9 “No Loose guard” winner, Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia has received a royal welcome from fans as they arrive in Delta State.
The couple were pleasantly surprised by fans on Monday, October 28th, with money bouquet and other gifts.
A dance troupe, beautifully dressed in their native attires, was also organized for them as they sang and danced in commemoration of their win.
READ ALSO:
- BBNaija’s Saga Speaks On Relationship With Liquorose.
- BBNaija S9: I’m Not Rich Yet, Stop Billing Me – Kellyrae
- BBNaija: Neo, Beauty Tukura Unfollow Each Other On IG.
Both couples were excitedly happy with smiles on their faces, appreciating the warm gesture.
Reaction trailing this posts;
bigHotbaby1 said: “Delta State showing up big for Doublekay! Kellyrae and Kassia truly home with all the love! ❤️ #BBNaija”
Bigwo0d wrote: “We Deltans are the best ”
@kanongbf said: “DK are loved, so good to be home in a grand style
DOUBLEKAY IN WARRI
KELLYRAE SULE X KASSIA SULE”
@IlebayeS said: “Welcome home Kellyrae
DOUBLEKAY IN WARRI
KELLYRAE SULE X KASSIA SULE
#KassiaSule
#KellyraeSule”
Watch video below: