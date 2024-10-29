New Telegraph

October 29, 2024
October 29, 2024
  Home
  Entertainment
  3. Kellyrae, Kassia Receive…

Kellyrae, Kassia Receive Grand Welcome, Gifts From Fans In Delta

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9 “No Loose guard” winner, Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia has received a royal welcome from fans as they arrive in Delta State.

The couple were pleasantly surprised by fans on Monday, October 28th, with money bouquet and other gifts.

A dance troupe, beautifully dressed in their native attires, was also organized for them as they sang and danced in commemoration of their win.

READ ALSO:

Both couples were excitedly happy with smiles on their faces, appreciating the warm gesture.

Reaction trailing this posts;

bigHotbaby1 said: “Delta State showing up big for Doublekay! Kellyrae and Kassia truly home with all the love! ❤️ #BBNaija”

Bigwo0d wrote: “We Deltans are the best ”

@kanongbf said: “DK are loved, so good to be home in a grand style

DOUBLEKAY IN WARRI
KELLYRAE SULE X KASSIA SULE”

@IlebayeS said: “Welcome home Kellyrae

DOUBLEKAY IN WARRI
KELLYRAE SULE X KASSIA SULE
#KassiaSule
#KellyraeSule”

Watch video below:

 

