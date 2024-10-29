Kellyrae, Kassia Receive Grand Welcome, Gifts From Fans In Delta

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 9 “No Loose guard” winner, Kellyrae and his wife, Kassia has received a royal welcome from fans as they arrive in Delta State.

The couple were pleasantly surprised by fans on Monday, October 28th, with money bouquet and other gifts.

A dance troupe, beautifully dressed in their native attires, was also organized for them as they sang and danced in commemoration of their win.

Both couples were excitedly happy with smiles on their faces, appreciating the warm gesture.

bigHotbaby1 said: “Delta State showing up big for Doublekay! Kellyrae and Kassia truly home with all the love! ❤️ #BBNaija”

Bigwo0d wrote: “We Deltans are the best ”

@kanongbf said: “DK are loved, so good to be home in a grand style

DOUBLEKAY IN WARRI

KELLYRAE SULE X KASSIA SULE”

@IlebayeS said: “Welcome home Kellyrae

DOUBLEKAY IN WARRI

KELLYRAE SULE X KASSIA SULE

#KassiaSule

#KellyraeSule”

