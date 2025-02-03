Share

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 9, winner, Kellyrae and Kassia Sule have taken to their social media page to celebrate their one year wedding, anniversary on Monday, February 3.

In a post shared on Instagram page, Kassia penned down an emotional and heartwarming message to celebrate the day.

New Telegraph recalls that the couple got married shortly before joining the Big Brother Naija Season 9 and emerging winners of the reality TV show.

Kellyrae also made history by becoming the first married man to win the show since it’s inception.

She wrote, “One year down, forever to go.

“Today marks one year since we said “I do,” and what an incredible journey it’s been! From the highs to the lows, we’ve faced everything together and I’m so grateful for the love, laughter and memories we’ve created.

Congratulations have continued to pour in for the couple.

