Kelly Hassino Gives Fresh Update On VeryDarkMan’s Arrest

Media personality, Kelly Hassino has given a fresh update on the arrest of the Nigerian social media activist, Verydarkman as he revealed why fans and followers should not expect his release anytime soon.

It would be recalled that the social media critic was arrested a few days back and despite being reportedly granted bail conditions, he remained behind bars.

Speaking on his continued detention, Hassino said the political forces behind the case of the critic are stronger beyond expectations.

He further disclosed via his Facebook account that all efforts to secure his release by other celebrities, regardless of their influence will amount to nothing because of those on the critic’s case.

Why Verydarkman may not be released from prison soon;

“There’s rumors of a very dark man being released but I can tell you authoritatively that he hasn’t been released. I’m privy to some information about the details of his case and I can tell you that he may not be released anytime soon due to the powers against him.

“Despite meeting his bail conditions and top celebrities trying to wade into his matter to influence his release, in government, power passes power and some of the most powerful people with raw and powers are people you haven’t even heard their names before or seen on television.

“Verydarkblackman doesn’t live far from where I live. I got to know his “one-room” house where he makes all the content and I was surprised it’s close to mine. About 10 minutes drive.

“No amount of protest or calls for his release can save him seeing the nature or mentality of the people against him.

“They would rather the country burns down than not satisfy their desires but we’ll keep trying hopefully they hear. I do this because I understand I could be arrested too someday and Verydarkman is the kind of guy to stand up for one.”