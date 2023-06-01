Kelina Hospital Records 250th Non-Invasive Prostate Surgery At 15th Anniversary

Kelina Hospital has marked its 15th anniversary with the news of its feat in conducting 250 prostate surgeries using the advanced and non-invasive Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) procedure. The feat was announced at a press conference in Lagos at the weekend addressed by the medical director of the hospital, Dr. Celsus Undie which operates from two facilities in Victoria Island, Lagos and Gwarimpa, Abuja Speaking at the press conference in Lagos, he said: “This May, 2023 is a milestone in the life of Kelina Hospital as we mark five thousand (5,000) surgical operations on 5,000 citizens without a single mortality inside our Operating Room since inception in 2008. We have not lost a single citizen inside our Operating Room after surgery in our hands since we opened.

“This May, 2023, also is a major milestone in the last four years of our work when we have done successfully 250 Holmium Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (HoLEP) surgeries for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland that can obstruct urine, capable of causing damage to the kidney, kidney failure and other life-threatening complications. “In 2012, the Federal Government of Nigeria recognised our efforts by award- ing us a Pioneer Status in Minimally Invasive Surgery. “In 2015, we started aiming for infection-free surgery by the use of Plasma Sterilisation for our endoscopes.

“In 2012, we went on record as the first hospital to perform laparoscopic radical prostatectomy in Nigeria. Both patients that had the first surgeries are still alive and well. “In 2011, we were also on record as the first hospital in Nigeria to perform Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) and Laser Lithotripsy for Kidney stones in Nigeria. “Apart from urological and general surgery procedures, which are our main focus, we also receive patients for laparoscopic cholecystectomy for gallstones, knee replacement surgery (Orthopaedics), laparoscopic hysterectomy for uterine fibroids (Gynaecology), Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (ENT).

There are other specialties like Obstetrics, Nephrology, Cardiology, Anaesthesia, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Paediatrics, Endocrinology, Dentistry, Plastic Surgery, Radiology, Pulmonology, to support the type of patients we receive. “Some of the equipment that have helped us achieve these milestones include the 120 Watts laser, which was the first of that type of equipment in Africa and the 150 Watts laser, which was probably the first in Nigeria since January 2022, and is still the only one in Lagos State. The 2 Lithoclast Master machines we have for kidney stones are the only two in Nigeria. “At the moment, HoLEP is the most common surgery we do.

The type of prostates we see in this country are so big that TURP is not the best for them, as it cannot remove enough prostates, and the patients may need to return to theatre again in the future. Also, the patients have to be on a catheter for longer times after TURP. The prostates in this country are so big that HoLEP is the best for them. The American Urological Association and the European Association of Urology both recommend HoLEP as the best for prostates that are more than 80 to 100g in size. The 2nd most common surgery we do is Laser Lithotripsy for Kidney Stones. Urology is our main discipline.

“Performing over 5,000 surgical operations in 15 years without a single patient dying in our theatre since inception is a big deal. Performing 250 Ho- LEP surgeries for patients with prostate problems without giving blood to more than a handful of them is a big deal. One of those prostates measured 550g in size. Nothing apart from HoLEP or open surgery can handle that. But we did it safely with HoLEP. “Thanks to the challenges we have faced working here in Nigeria. They made us as tough as we have turned out to be. Long live the Nigerian Citizen who has opted to have faith in our system. We are grateful to those who have trusted us to allow us to operate on them.”