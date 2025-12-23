Kelej Rewrites Africa’s Healthcare, Earns 7th Africa Influence Honour

Chief Executive Officer of the Merck Foundation, Dr Rasha Kelej, has once again etched her name into Africa’s leadership hall of fame, as she was named among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Persons for 2025 by the prestigious New African Magazine (UK), marking her seventh consecutive year on the influential list.

The recognition places Kelej alongside some of the continent’s most powerful figures, including the Presidents of Angola, South Africa, Ghana and Burkina Faso, and underscores her sustained impact in rewriting Africa’s healthcare narrative through long-term capacity-building, women’s empowerment and public health policy reform.

Under her leadership, the Merck Foundation has evolved into a major force for sustainable health system development across Africa and parts of Asia, prioritising the training of local medical professionals over short-term interventions.