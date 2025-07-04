Kekere-Ekun Appoints Ex NIC President, Justice Adejumo, NJI Administrator

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has approved the appointment of Justice Babatunde Adeniran Adejumo as the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI). Justice Adejumo, a former President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has his appointment taking effect from August 1, 2025.

A statement confirming the appointment said that the action of the CJN followed the endorsement of Justice Adejumo by the Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute which is under her chairmanship. Adejumo succeeds Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi whose tenure as Administrator will conclude on July 31, 2025, after four years.

This appointment was made by the CJN, following due consultation with the Board of Governors, in accordance with the provisions of the National Judicial Institute Act.

The CJN expressed appreciation to the outgoing Administrator for his tireless commitment and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the Institute and the Nigerian judiciary as a whole. Justice Babatunde Adejumo, a respected jurist and a seasoned administrator served as President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria until his retirement in 2019.

A statement by Tobi Soniyi, Senior Special Assistant (Media) to the CJN, said that Justice Adejumo’s experience and deep understanding of judicial administration are qualities that are expected to enhance the Institute’s effort in promoting judicial capacity development and institutional innovation.

The NJI is the apex institution responsible for the continuing education, training and development of judicial officers and their support staff across all levels of the judiciary. It serves as a centre for excellence in judicial studies, with a mandate to promote efficiency, uniformity and improvement in the quality of judicial services nationwide.

The Institute routinely conducts courses, workshops, conferences and other academic and professional programmes tailored to enhance the knowledge, performance, and ethical standards of judicial officers and personnel in line with global practices.