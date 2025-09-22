Kehinde Bankole Celebrates 2 Decades In Nollywood

Nollywood actress Kehinde Bankole has celebrated her 2 decades in the Nigerian Movie Industry with lovely photos on Instagram.

The award-winning actress expressed sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported her along her journey, describing the past twenty years as filled with “Lights, camera, and unforgettable moments on stage.”

The 40-year-old actress attributed all of her success to God, while also appreciating her family, loved ones, fans, friends, award platforms, investors, directors, and producers for playing vital roles in her growth and achievements.

The mother of one highlighted that their support made her dream possible and allowed her to shine, adding that she eagerly looks forward to the next chapter of her career.

She wrote, “Over 20 years of lights, camera, and unforgettable moments on stage! From Stage to Screen, every chapter is made possible by GOD and You.

“Grateful beyond words to my incredible family and loved ones, WAPTV, my fans, my friends, the award industries, investors, every director and producer who has hired me, improved my skills, and trusted me with their work, especially the genuine, selfless people who have taught me so much! You all made this dream possible and let me shine. From the bottom of my heart, thank you!”

This milestone comes after Kehinde’s notable win as Best Lead Actress at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for her role in “Adire” last year.