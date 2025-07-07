Kegites Elders Donate To US Military Veterans

The Universal Archaivar Elders (UAE) recently renewed yet another of its public-spirited activities by donating gift items to veterans of the United States military at a facility in Orlando, Florida.

The gesture was part of activities marking the first anniversary of the group, also known as the Egbe Agba Elemu. It was a week of impactful engagements, cultural reflection, and community bonding.

This milestone event brought members together for the first time since the group’s inauguration, reinforcing their mission of leadership, cultural preservation, and social responsibility.

Themed, “Mirroring Who We Want to Be – Beyond One Finger Salute,” the event featured highlights from UAE’s successful year, notably the Community Medical Outreach (COMO) held in Lagos, Nigeria, where over 600 beneficiaries received free medical testing and post-care follow-ups.

The initiative was hailed as a major humanitarian success by both members and observers.

This is more than a celebration – it is a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to cultural excellence, service, and global unity,” said Elder Basorun Fayth Deleola Daramola, President of UAE.

“From Nigeria to the United States, we remain steadfast in using our collective strength to serve, to give, and to uplift.”

The members extended their outreach to the Orlando Fisher House, a facility that provides housing and support for military and veteran families.

UAE donated essential household supplies, light food items, toiletries, and coffee.

George Denby Jr., Manager of the Fisher House, expressed heartfelt gratitude:

“The visit by UAE was incredibly moving. Their generosity, cultural dignity, and sincere desire to give back were a blessing to the families we serve. It’s rare to see such thoughtful commitment from an international group.”

In a significant ceremonial moment, UAE welcomed several distinguished new inductees, including Elder Kenneth Sorinmade, Elder (Prince) Adebowale Oyebamiji, and Elder (Dr) Edward Alo. Of exceptional note was the induction of Royal Elder – Oba Olasoji Oladele, the Sooko Adimula Obalufon, whose presence brought royal prestige to the occasion.

Reflecting on the AGM’s theme, member Olori Modupe Ojajuni-Rahman shared:

“This gathering reminds us that community service is not only godly and divine -it is also a vehicle for unity in diversity and the bedrock of peaceful coexistence.”

To foster camaraderie and refreshment, UAE members also visited some of Orlando’s most iconic destinations, including Magic Kingdom, Aquatica, and SeaWorld, blending relaxation with fellowship.

The Universal Archaivar Elders continues to grow in strength and purpose, championing cultural pride, intercontinental cooperation, and community-centered values.

With a successful first year concluded, the road ahead promises even greater impact and legacy.