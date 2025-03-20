Keffi/Kugbo Explosion: NBSA Calls For Urgent Blood Donations

Share

The National Blood Service Agency (NBSA) has urgently called for blood donations from Nigerians, particularly residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to support victims of the tragic explosion that occurred on Wednesday on the Keffi-Kugbo road in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Director General, NBSA, Prof Saleh Yuguda on Thursday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to help in saving more lives, as many of the casualties currently in hospitals within the FCT and environs were in need of urgent blood transfusions.

The statement reads: “The devastating incident has resulted in multiple casualties, many of whom require immediate blood transfusions. Hospitals and emergency response teams are working tirelessly to save lives, but an adequate blood supply is crucial to their efforts.

“We urge all eligible donors to visit designated blood donation centres and hospitals across the FCT to make voluntary blood donations. Your generosity can make the difference between life and death for those in critical condition.

“For further inquiries and directions to the nearest donation centres, please contact the National Blood Service Agency at 39 Abidjan Street, Zone Wuse or call 07088370905.”

