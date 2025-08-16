Kefas To Tinubu: Declare Taraba International Tourist Destination

…discloses reasons for partnering La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

As Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State forges ahead with the transformation of his state into the next destination for ecotourism, his clarion call to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is to officially declare Taraba as ‘International Tourism Zone.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Heritage and Ecotourism, Rev. Joseph Titus Nagombe, at the Presidential Villa when the President recently hosted the diplomatic community, business community, tourism stakeholders and others to brief them on IPADA Celebrations 2025, the Governor said given the unique and vast tourism potential of Taraba, it was time to ask the President to look in the way of the state by putting it on the global map.

‘‘At the heart of this presentation lies a strategic prayer: That Taraba State be officially declared an International Tourism Zone by the Federal Government. This is not a mere request but a national necessity. Declaration of Taraba State as International Tourism Zone will not only reinforce IPADA’s vision of celebrating African destinations but will reposition Nigeria as a leader in the tourism industry,’’ said Kefas.

Speaking further, ‘‘on behalf of the Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas, the IPADA initiatives and the good people of Taraba, I present this proposal for consideration with optimism that IPADA 2025 will catalyse the immediate steps needed for implementation.’’

Accrding to the Governor, tourism, especially, ecotourism and heritage has gained traction globally and it is greatly sought after by tourists and conservationists resulting in its development. However, he expressed sadness over the Nigerian situation.

‘‘Unfortunately, tourism as an industry was overlooked over the years in Nigeria despite enormous tourism potential of the nation,’’ he lamented.

Despite this, he expressed optimism that under Tinubu’s agenda there is light at the end of the tunnel, saying, ‘‘fortunately, with the Renewed Hope Agenda under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are optimistic that Nigeria will take its position in the tourism industry.’’

With its blend of vast and unique endowments in ecotourism and heritage, which resulted in the creation of Heritage and Ecotourism Ministry (Taraba State is presently the only state in Nigeria with such a ministry), the state government recently entered into partnership with La Campagne and Motherland Beckons, both owned by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, who heads a consortium of technical partners, to build and manage five tourist destinations in the state for starters.

He said, ‘‘noting these advantages of the state, His Excellency Dr Agbu Kefas, the Executive Governor of Taraba, established the Ministry of Heritage and Eco-tourism to take advantage of our advantages to develop the ecotourism potential of the state.

‘‘To explore these advantages beyond the nation and the continent of Africa, the Taraba State government has signed a partnership agreement with Mambilla Hills Resort and La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, and with the IPADA Initiative, under the leadership of Dr Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, the President and CEO to develop five ecotourism attractions worth 100 million dollars.

‘‘Weaving the attractions around the cultures of the indigenous people of Taraba State in order to contribute to the economic growth, employment, social development, and the environmental conservation.’’

The five tourist attractions slated for construction, with work already ongoing in one of them, are: La Campagne Tropicana/Motherland Beckons Farms – Ibi, in North Nwonyo, Ibi LGA, spanning 140 hectares;

La Campagne Tropicana Water Forest Resort – Mayo Selbe, Gashaka LGA, with a landmass of 100 hectares; La Campagne Tropicana Forest and Heritage Resort – Kurmi LGA, in Basin Forest, spreading across 100 hectares; La Campagne Tropicana/Motherland Beckons Farms – Maiwuya, NGADA in Maiwuya, spanning 350 hectares; and La Campagne Tropicana Forest and Heritage Resort – Zongo Kombi Ardo-Kola LGA, boasting 100 hectares of land.

He also spoke on the projections, noting, ‘‘with the initiatives of the IPADA movement we have proposed to host 100 million tourists of African Diaspora in five years, using Nigeria as a gateway to the entire continent of Africa and other tourists from other continents as possible.

‘‘For example, France targeted and achieved the hosting of 100 million visitors in 2024, the approximate population of the continent of Africa in 2025 is 1,549, 867,579, according to world meter, living in about 30.3 million square kilometres of land area.

‘‘Dr Rechard I. Inegbedion in his PhD research, March 2024, discovered that there are 800 million African descents outside Africa. So, our targeted tourists of 100 million in five years is achievable under this collaborative framework of the initiative for the promotion of African continent by the IPADA Initiative.’’