Keeping 100 Gay Suspects In Cell Is Like Honeymoon – Kelvin Ikeduba

Kevin Ikeduba, a Nollywood actor has reacted to the arrest of the alleged 100 gay suspects in Delta State on Tuesday, saying keeping over 100 gay in the police custody is like a honeymoon.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Delta Police Command arrested and detained gay suspects in the South-South state while conducting a homosexual wedding ceremony in a hotel

In a tweet via its Twitter handle on Tuesday, the State Command said the suspects were arrested at a suspected gay wedding ceremony in a hotel in the state.

The statement partly reads, “Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony. We will be going live shortly on Facebook to parade the said suspects.”

READ ALSO:

Several celebrities have since reacted to the recent arrest of the gay suspect, including a popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

Reacting to the arrest, Ikeduba took to her social media page to assert that putting about 100 gay suspects in a police cell is an enjoyable opportunity for them rather than punishment.

He wrote, “Una arrest 100 gays, una put them for one cell, nor be honeymoon be that??? Warr.”

This platform, however, understands that Nigeria’s anti-gay law, enacted in January 2014 by the President Goodluck Jonathan administration, stipulates a 14-year prison term for anyone convicted of having sex with members of the same sex.

The law was put to test for the first time in December 2019 when 47 men arrested by the police in a hotel in Lagos in 2018 were arraigned in court, accused of publicly displaying affection for members of the same sex.

But it was gathered that all 47 men pleaded not guilty and were granted bail by the court. A federal judge later struck out the charges against the men because of a “lack of diligent prosecution” by the police.