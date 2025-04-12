Keep Your Sermons Moderate, Alaafin Urges Clerics

Share

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has called on religious leaders to embrace tolerance and harmony in their sermons, believing that religious diversity is both legally sanctioned and socially inevitable.

He emphasized that the world can never be composed of one religion or culture.

The Monarch also urged Nigerians not to perceive religious diversity as a barrier to human relations and development, but rather as a tool or resource for national development.

According to a press release by the Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin, Bode Durojaiye, the Monarch made the appeal at the Special Jumat and Thanksgiving service held at the Central Mosque in Oyo Town.

The service, which was part of the activities of the Local Organising Committee for the coronation ceremony, had in attendance members of the Oyo Traditional Council, the Oyo Mesi, ten Baales upgraded to the status of Part 2 monarchs, Owoade Royal Families, and members of the Coronation Local Organising Committee led by its Chairman, Kunle Ogunmola.

Alaafin Owoade noted that all religious communities must understand that there is no alternative to inter-faith dialogue, as there can never be a universal religion or an exclusive society for adherents of a particular religion.

Accordingly, he said, “Every religious group has the right to uninhibited religious practice, as this must be done with commensurate or reciprocal respect for the rights of other faithful to practice their own religious traditions, provided that such does not constitute any derogation to the right of others to observe their own rituals.

“This desirable scenario of religious harmony can be achieved in Nigeria only through the establishment and sustenance of a neo-religious educational praxis that would generate a culture and orientation of multi-religiosity in our children and youths, as well as a commensurate program of re-orientation of the adult population.

“Hitherto, the dominant model of religious education in Nigeria has been faith-oriented and overwhelmed by religious indoctrination and dogma,” the monarch said, counseling all religious communities to educate their leaders or preachers on the need for religious harmony and the toleration of other faiths.

While also educating religious leaders on the need to keep their sermons within the realms of moderation and modesty, the Royal Father stressed the need to strengthen inter-faith dialogue at the national, state, and local levels to prevent future manifestations of religious violence.

Owoade reiterated his mission as the symbol of the people’s past, custodian of their history, and upholder and preserver of their culture, customs, and values such as truth, discipline, courage, and responsibility.

“I will continue to show a sympathetic understanding for the traditions, customs, and religions of the people. This is to enable me to enjoy the respect, obedience, and reverence from my people because the authority and power actually come from the traditions of the people.”

Earlier, the Musafat of Oyo Land and the acting Chief Imam, Abdul-Azeez Abdul-Lateef Eleyele, urged the Alaafin to always seek divine intervention in all his actions and deeds on the throne.

He also urged the people to always pray for the success of the monarch on the throne and abstain from acts detrimental to peace, progress, and development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

