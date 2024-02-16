Keep Your Past a Secret From Your Partner –Blessing CEO

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing CEO said that couples should refrain from telling each other everything about their past to avoid being judged. She made the statement on a recent episode of the Pulse Hot Takes podcast centred on relationships. She stressed the need for some secrecy in relationships, in regards to individual pasts.

“I don’t believe in telling your boyfriend everything about your past because old things have passed away and all things have become new. The only thing you should be able to tell your partner is things that affect them,” she said. Blessing’s CEO emphasised the possibility of being judged after opening up, because according to her, humans are judgmental in nature.

“When I start telling him things like ‘ I had sugar daddy’s when I was in school’, let me tell you how the human mind works. Naturally, we are judgmental no matter what. If someone walks in here in a skimpy skirt, even if you don’t say it your eyes would have already judged the person. That’s why I always tell women to learn to shut up, and men ‘What do you want to know?’” she said.

She went on to advise people to forget their partner’s pasts when getting into a new relationship because human beings judge without knowing it at times. “It doesn’t help to want to know everything, it kills the relationship. When you meet someone, forget their past, they’re like brand new. It’s like selling your phone, they will format and wipe it first.

Our minds are like computers, If someone tells us about their past, we would subconsciously judge them, and mark the word ‘subconsciously’. Why do want to know her past, many men dig up things that they can’t bury. Men say they want the truth but can they take the truth, let the past be the past,” she said.