Keep Supporting Uzodimma’s Administration, Esile Advises Onuimo People

Honourable Chief Uba James Esile, a member representing the Onuimo state constituency in the Imo State House Of Assembly has called on the entire Onuimo people to keep supporting the administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Expressing happiness over the massive votes given to him by the LGA during the last Governorship Election, the lawmaker who is also the House Committee Chairman On Tourism, Arts And Culture also disclosed to the people of Onuimo that the governor knows their major challenge which is their internal roads linking various communities owing to the fact that they are predominantly farmers who need their farm produce to be transported to other parts of the state.

He added that Governor Uzodimma earned his re-election into office through hard work and positive impacts, he said that the governor deserves to be undistracted.

The lawmaker who is also the founder of Fresh Air Movement in Imo state speaking at his country home at the weekend (Umuogbuanu Umucheke Okwe) during a chat with his Constituents, he evaluated the 27/27 over the victory of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma in the last election describing it as a reward from the people for his good works, positive transformations in infrastructure, youth empowerment and unwavering commitment to recover, rehabilitate and rebuild the state and all that belongs to the state.

Honourable Esile expressed confidence that the governor will consolidate on the gains and foundations of the achievements of his first tenure in this his second tenure and even do more and urged the people of the state to support him in prayers, solidarity and other means rather than being used as tools of distraction by career politicians who do not mean well for the state.

He also advised those who are already talking about becoming governor in 2027 in various guises to think twice and allow the governor to focus and continue his good works for Ndi Imo adding that they should stop distracting him.

He, however, hopes that the governor will look their way in the choice of who forms his next cabinet nothing that the take off-Imo State University Faculty of Engineering at Umuna, Onuimo LGA, for academic activities, is another major problem the people of the area seriously want the governor to solve for them also being worried that the abandoned structures there have indirectly posed a serious security threat to the LGA and neighbouring LGAs.

He stated that he has no doubt that the governor will surmount the challenges to recover, rehabilitate and restructure all the dilapidated and substandard structures built by the previous administration and put them to use.

Esile said “The love and trust from the people were truly earned by Gov Uzodimma because his achievements are allover the place for people to see.

“And his determination and commitment, the zeal, the passion to do more is also visible for all to see. So, all the accumulated love from the people manifested in the 27/27 massive votes in the entire LGA which was a history made.

“Those who are still fighting the governor’s mandate in court are fighting not just the governor but the entire state and the Imo people at large. After now, there won’t be another term for him to make a mark as governor and we all know that he is really determined to make a mark for himself.

“Second term is a very critical term in office and I plead that His Excellency should be allowed to focus”

“Talking about Charter of Equity and expecting it to favour you, Equity means you support other zones when it is their turn, without fighting and distracting them.

“When you do so, they will give you the same equal level of support when it’s your turn without fighting or distracting you. Equity means doing to other zones what you would like them to do for you. You cannot fight equity and still expect to benefit from equity.”

“In an area of appointments, it remains the prerogative of the governor to select those he deems capable of steering the affairs of the state within the next four years. But be that as it may, Onuimo has capable men and women from the four major clans of Onuimo namely; Okwe, Okwelle, UmuduruEgbeaguru and Umuna, who are endowed with the requisite leadership experiences and technical know-how to aid the governor to fully achieve his visions.