‘Keep Problems Within Your Walls,’ Femi Otedola Advises Temi, Eazi

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has shared marital advice with his daughter, Temiloluwa Elizabeth Otedola, and her husband, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, during their recently concluded multi-country wedding ceremonies.

In his address, Otedola urged the newlyweds to prioritize mutual respect and discretion in their marriage.

He told Temi: “When you have problems, keep it within your walls. Don’t call any friend. Keep loving Temi and God will bless you. And as for you Temi, respect your husband, don’t call me when you have issues, no more ‘daddy o.’”

He further praised Mr Eazi as “a great and blessed guy from a decent family,” encouraging Temi to honor and respect her husband as both partner and head of the home.

The couple’s love story has now culminated in a series of private but grand wedding celebrations held across three countries.

The wedding journey began in June 2025 with a court wedding in Monaco. In July, the traditional marriage took place at the Otedola family’s luxury residence in Dubai, attended by close relatives and friends.

The final leg was a breathtaking destination wedding in Iceland in August, where the couple exchanged vows amidst scenic landscapes.

On Friday, September 5, 2025, Temi and Mr Eazi officially made their marriage public by sharing carefully curated wedding pictures and videos from the three events.

The announcement immediately captured global attention, trending across social media platforms as fans, celebrities, and dignitaries congratulated the couple.

The Otedola–Eazi wedding is now widely celebrated as one of the most glamorous celebrity unions of the year 2025, combining culture, class, and an intimate display of family values.