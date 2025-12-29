Keep Praying For Us, Lookman Tells Nigerians

Ademola Lookman has praised the Super Eagles’ performance and thanked Nigerian fans after their 3–2 victory over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Lookman was the standout player in the match, scoring one goal and providing two assists to help Nigeria secure the win. His impressive display earned him the Man of the Match award against the Carthage Eagles.

The victory confirmed Nigeria’s place in the round of sixteen, with the Super Eagles now set to face Uganda in their final group game, a match that will not affect their qualification.

Speaking after the game, Lookman said the team is making good progress and showed quality for most parts of the match. “We are going in the right direction,” he said.

“I think we played very well from the first half into the second half. They had a period where they scored two goals, but apart from that, we were very good today.”

The Atalanta winger also had a message for Nigerian supporters, calling for continued backing as the tournament goes on. “Keep supporting us,” Lookman added.

“We really need you. Stay behind us, keep pushing us forward and continue to support us. Thank you.” Lookman has been one of Nigeria’s best players at the tournament so far, having also played a key role in the Super Eagles’ earlier win against Tanzania.