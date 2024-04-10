Keep Praying For Us, Adeleke Tells Muslims

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged Muslims not to stop praying for his administration. In his Sallah message, he congratulated the Muslim Ummah on Eid-el-Fitr, wishing them a fruitful celebration. He said: “Congratulations to my Muslim brethren for seeing yet another eid-el-fitr celebration.

In the last 30 days, we have fasted and prayed for ourselves, family and nation “I want to urge you all to keep praying for us, pray for our administration, prayers are never too much and the Yoruba people will always say what is already good needs prayer and the one that is yet to be, also needs prayer.

“Let’s also make sure that now and beyond, we live in unity because united we stand and divided we fall.” The governor also expressed commitment to the speedy completion of the Muslim Pilgrim Camp adding that his administration is committed to the completion of every project.