Keep Patients’ Health Status Classified –ACOMIN Tells Health Workers

As part of efforts to discourage workers’ attitude towards patients, the Civil Society on Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN) has urged workers in the health sector to safeguard the status and confidentiality of their clients.

State Coordinator, ACOMIN, Mr Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, said when he paid an advocacy visit to the leadership of the Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (ACHPN), Niger State Chapter, on the issue of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (ATM) in Minna.

While speaking on issues bothering health workers’ attitude towards disclosing patients’ confidentiality and selling of Global Fund free drugs and closing of facilities in the guise, Kalejaiye said the reason why most people do not visit health facilities for HIV, tuberculosis and other illnesses and diseases for testing.

He then called on the workers to desist from such an attitude, saying “the level of hardship on those who cannot afford healthcare services is high and the prevalent rate of HIV is on the increase.

“The reason why most people do not visit health facilities is because of the breach in confidentiality and trust, and that is why we are preaching early detection, but the health workers need to attend to their clients with dignity and not with bias or with disdain.” He also expressed disappointment at the way health workers sell free drugs to patients, adding that “Global Fund gave these drugs and test kits for free to all patients.”

Earlier, the State Secretary Association of Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (ACHPN), Niger state chapter, Umaru Madawaki, assured that the Association will ensure defaulters are fished out. Accordingly, he said, “I blame the poor patronage of healthcare services on the attitude of healthcare workers.

The truth is that partners and the government have been very supportive, but the health workers are not honest. He then commended healthcare workers in Mariga and Rijau LGAs for their attitudes and contributions to the sector, adding that “they are so humanly active as they built toilet facilities and donated to PHCs.”