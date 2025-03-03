Share

The Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), South South, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Noel Musa Madugu, has called on Bayelsa journalists to keep maintaining the existing relationship between the security agencies and the media.

This, he said, will help them achieve their aim of being in the region.

Speaking on Monday at the command when the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa State Council paid him a courtesy visit, the commander stated that they cannot fight crude oil theft without the help of the media.

He pleaded with the media to help inform the society about their activities, adding that they are into civil/ military relationships with the locals.

He said,” Thank you for coming to foster the already existing relationship.

“We cannot fight a crude oil war without the help of the press so we we need the collaboration. You help us to inform the society to desist from anything that will impact negatively on the society and anything that we are doing about the economy and the environment.

“We call on you to support us to achieve our mandate. We are into alot of civil /military relationships. We need you to achieve our aims. Don’t rush and publish anything you hear without confirming with us.”

Speaking earlier, Tonye Yemoleigha, the chairman of the Council, had assured the commander that journalists in the state are all committed to working with the security agents to make sure that a space is created that will give information to the citizens, especially the rural community dwellers.

This, he said, will enable them to have a better kind of conduct so that crimes and criminality will be minimised within Bayelsa jurisdiction.

He also conveyed his President’s greetings to welcome the new commander who had just come on board.

He stated that because of the strategies of the security agents, crime in the water has now reduced “working in conjunction with Tantita security outfit, which is also making sure that national assets are protected.

He continued:” It is also imperative to know that whatever we are doing, we should put the wellbeing of the society first, making sure that we do not undermine national interest.

“If we do it, then it means that it is counterproductive to Nigeria. If crude oil is better protected, then output will increase.

“As journalists, as we want to hold government to account, we also have a duty to collaborate with institutions of the state to ensure that we give more room for development.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

