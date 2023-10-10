Keep It Edgy Withgladiator Sandals

Are you havingbrunch with friends or just want to look cute while doing errands this weekend?Gladiator sandals can be your fashion allies for that. If you are looking tostand out, just accessorize a bold outfit with gladiators to amp it up. These sandalshave returned in vogue and this year they are one of the biggest footweartrends, you can choose the knee or ankle length versions.

Some ladies thinkthat it’s quite hard to style gladiator sandals with their casual clothes, butthanks to the street style collection that allows you to wear gladiator sandals inyour everyday lives. When wearing gladiator sandals, keep an eye on the height.

If youhave beautiful and long legs, opt for knee-length sandals. If you are apetite girl, then go below the knee or near the ankle styles. Do not cutyour silhouette in half visually, otherwise you will look really weird.

Speaking of the straps width, Precious Oga, a female shoe makeradvises that “if you have slender legs, then I suggest to choose wide strapped – shoes, while those ladies who have thicker legs better choose thin straps. Thinstrap sandals look awesome with voluminous skirts”.

There are so many awesome colours to choose from, starting fromclassic black and brown to nude, white and grey. If you want to visually – elongate your legs, choose silver, pastel, nude, white or metallic colouredsandals.

Gladiator sandals are probably one of the more varied types of footwear out there, with many different styles and coloursavailable. Some are flat with a toe post; others are heeled with decorative embellishments. The possibilities are endless when it comes to gladiatorsandals and when they are super comfy and keep your feet feeling fresh, it wouldbe nice to make them a wardrobe staple.

TIPS

Keep it edgy andsophisticated with a dark blue blazer styled with white shirt, ripped denimshorts and knee- length brown leather gladiator shoes.

Off-shoulder white peasant shirt looks boho chic styled with denim cut-offs and gladiatorsandals.

You can dressup gladiator sandals as easily as you can dress them down.

If you have apair of heeled gladiator sandals, they are perfect for adding a little bit ofedge to your party dress.

They can alsoturn a simple pair of skinny jeans into something funky to wear for the weekend.

Choose printeddresses with eye-catching patterns. For the truly daring fashion-forward garments and open-toe knee-high gladiator sandals.

Gladiator sandals really do become the focalpoint of any outfit, so choosing the right style and colour is important.